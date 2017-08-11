Play

Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Breaks home run drought Thursday

Trumbo uncorked his 18th home run of the season -- a solo shot -- in Thursday's win over the A's. He finished the night going 1-for-4.

The struggling slugger had been slumping prior to landing on the disabled list and entered Thursday with no hits in his last 20 at-bats. Trumbo got off the schneid by depositing a Chris Smith offering into the left field seats 406 feet away from home plate. Trumbo has struggled mightily since the All-Star break with a .141/.203/.297 slash line entering Thursday, but his home run could mean that he's on the cusp of breaking out of his slump.

