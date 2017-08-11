Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Breaks home run drought Thursday
Trumbo uncorked his 18th home run of the season -- a solo shot -- in Thursday's win over the A's. He finished the night going 1-for-4.
The struggling slugger had been slumping prior to landing on the disabled list and entered Thursday with no hits in his last 20 at-bats. Trumbo got off the schneid by depositing a Chris Smith offering into the left field seats 406 feet away from home plate. Trumbo has struggled mightily since the All-Star break with a .141/.203/.297 slash line entering Thursday, but his home run could mean that he's on the cusp of breaking out of his slump.
More News
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Activated and starting Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Hitting on field•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could be back after 10-day minimum•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: DL-bound with ribcage strain•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Set for MRI on Tuesday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...