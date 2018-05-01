Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Comes off disabled list
Trumbo (quadriceps) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
As expected, Trumbo came off the disabled list Tuesday. Now that he's healthy, Trumbo figures to see regular time in Baltimore's lineup out of the DH spot. Trumbo played three games at both Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk during his rehab assignment, combining to go 5-for-24 (.208) at the dish.
More News
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Will be activated Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could be back for road trip•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Resuming rehab assignment Monday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Quad feeling 'much better'•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could resume rehab assignment later in week•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Pauses rehab assignment•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...