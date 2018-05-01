Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Comes off disabled list

Trumbo (quadriceps) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

As expected, Trumbo came off the disabled list Tuesday. Now that he's healthy, Trumbo figures to see regular time in Baltimore's lineup out of the DH spot. Trumbo played three games at both Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk during his rehab assignment, combining to go 5-for-24 (.208) at the dish.