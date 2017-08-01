Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could be back after 10-day minimum
Manager Buck Showalter said Trumbo's MRI results were very positive and he could be back after the minimum stay on the DL, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
This is encouraging news, as it sounds like Trumbo could be back with the big club as early as August 8. In the meantime, Joey Rickard will continue to benefit from extra playing time in the outfield while Trumbo is sidelined.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...