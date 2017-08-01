Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could be back after 10-day minimum

Manager Buck Showalter said Trumbo's MRI results were very positive and he could be back after the minimum stay on the DL, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This is encouraging news, as it sounds like Trumbo could be back with the big club as early as August 8. In the meantime, Joey Rickard will continue to benefit from extra playing time in the outfield while Trumbo is sidelined.