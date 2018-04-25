Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could be back for road trip

Trumbo (quadriceps) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list when the Orioles begin their West Coast road trip May 1, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After a nearly two-week layoff, Trumbo restarted his rehab assignment Monday at Double-A Bowie, going 1-for-3 with a walk in that contest. The slugger was expected to play Tuesday, but a rainout delayed his rehab schedule and will push his return from the DL until next week. Trumbo, who is expected to move his rehab to Triple-A Norfolk over the weekend, will likely take over as the Orioles' primary designated hitter once activated, which could result in the likes of Pedro Alvarez, Danny Valencia and Anthony Santander losing out on at-bats.