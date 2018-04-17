Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could resume rehab assignment later in week
Trumbo (quadriceps) could resume a rehab assignment later this week, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Trumbo's rehab stalled last week because he didn't think his quad was ready for game action. He still claims he's ahead of schedule in his rehab program, so he'll sit out until the Orioles return home Friday before being re-evaluated. His timetable for return should become clearer once he gets back into game action later this week.
