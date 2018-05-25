Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Dealing with arthritis

Trumbo (knee) stated the results of his MRI showed arthritis, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Trumbo believes he made his knee worse by sliding into second base Wednesday, but he also acknowledged that he'd been feeling discomfort in his knee for a while. Along with getting the knee drained, he'll also likely receive cortisone shots within the next few days. The timetable for his return remains unclear, although more news on his status should emerge in the near future.

