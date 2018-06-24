Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Dealing with knee stiffness

Trumbo (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Trumbo's knee has stiffened up. The right knee was a problem late last month and an MRI showed arthritis, but he avoided the disabled list then and the Orioles are optimistic this latest bout of stiffness won't require a DL trip either. Colby Rasmus will shift over to right field in Trumbo's absence as Trey Mancini (neck) returns to left field.

