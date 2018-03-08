Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Dealing with sore quad
Manager Buck Showalter said that Trumbo is battling a sore right quadriceps injury that could keep him sidelined for a week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Showalter also commented that if this were the regular season, Trumbo would probably remain in the lineup, so it doesn't look like there should be too much concern over this issue. Trumbo could be back on the field by early next week but don't be surprised if the club lets him rest the quad for a couple extra days with Opening Day still three weeks away.
