Orioles' Mark Trumbo: DL-bound with ribcage strain
Trumbo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right ribcage strain Monday.
The move is retroactive to Sunday, so the earliest he'll be able to return to action is Aug. 8, although it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by that time. Trumbo was also dealing with back tightness, so the club likely wanted to play things safe, especially with a roster spot needing to be cleared for Tim Beckham. Look for Trey Mancini to pick up more starts as the designated hitter in his stead, allowing Joey Rickard and Craig Gentry to log more starts in left field.
More News
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Scratched Sunday with tight back•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Tees up 17th homer in win•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Homers against Rangers•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 15th bomb of season Friday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Ends first half with 14 homers•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 14th home run Saturday•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...