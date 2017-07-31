Orioles' Mark Trumbo: DL-bound with ribcage strain

Trumbo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right ribcage strain Monday.

The move is retroactive to Sunday, so the earliest he'll be able to return to action is Aug. 8, although it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by that time. Trumbo was also dealing with back tightness, so the club likely wanted to play things safe, especially with a roster spot needing to be cleared for Tim Beckham. Look for Trey Mancini to pick up more starts as the designated hitter in his stead, allowing Joey Rickard and Craig Gentry to log more starts in left field.