Orioles' Mark Trumbo: DL decision delayed
The Orioles will wait and see how Trumbo (knee) feels Saturday before making any DL decisions, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Ghiroli had previously reported that the team was likely to move Trumbo to the DL following Friday's game, but the Orioles will hold off on making any roster moves for the time being. A recent MRI showed arthritis in the knee, which Trumbo admitted has been bothering him for a while now. He was slated to have the knee drained.
