Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Drives home two in season debut

Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Rays.

Trumbo was activated from the 60-day injured list earlier in the day after missing almost the entire season while recovering from knee surgery, but he came up with a clutch by plating two in the sixth inning on a double to bring his team within a run. The 33-year-old veteran's contract is up after the season, so it remains to be seen how often he'll enter the lineup down the stretch of the 2019 campaign.