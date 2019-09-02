Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Drives home two in season debut

Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Rays.

Trumbo was activated from the 60-day injured list earlier in the day after missing almost the entire season while recovering from knee surgery, but he came up with a clutch by plating two in the sixth inning on a double to bring his team within a run. The 33-year-old veteran's contract is up after the season, so it remains to be seen how often he'll enter the lineup down the stretch of the 2019 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories