Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Drives in three
Trumbo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI on Thursday against the Rangers.
Trumbo took took Yovani Gallardo deep in the fifth inning for his 13th home run of the season. After a hot start to July, Trumbo has been in a prolonged slump with only one home run and three extra-base hits since July 9. However, he has shown the ability to hit for a lot of power in short spans this season -- he hit eight home runs from June 17 to July 3 -- so he is capable of turning things around in a hurry.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...