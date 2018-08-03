Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Drives in three

Trumbo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI on Thursday against the Rangers.

Trumbo took took Yovani Gallardo deep in the fifth inning for his 13th home run of the season. After a hot start to July, Trumbo has been in a prolonged slump with only one home run and three extra-base hits since July 9. However, he has shown the ability to hit for a lot of power in short spans this season -- he hit eight home runs from June 17 to July 3 -- so he is capable of turning things around in a hurry.