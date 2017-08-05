Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Expected back Wednesday
Trumbo (ribs) is expected to return from the DL on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Although it's not entirely clear where Trumbo stands in terms of baseball activities, manager Buck Showalter said the 31-year-old is still on track for activation when first eligible. Trumbo has been a big fantasy disappointment so far this year -- he's on pace to finish with a little over half as many home runs as he had last year -- but he still has time to salvage his season somewhat.
