Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Four-hit game Tuesday
Trumbo went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.
Trumbo recorded both of his doubles off starter James Shields, and the four-hit night brings his slash line to .309/.317/.469. Trumbo is registering hits at a good pace, but is still struggling to get on base otherwise. The 32-year-old has 22 strikeouts and just one walk in 82 plate appearances.
