Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Goes deep twice

Trumbo went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's victory over the Angels.

Trumbo blasted a solo homer in the fourth and fifth inning of Sunday's series finale. He's put together a .261/.317/.478 batting line with 10 homers and 25 RBI through 50 games this season.

