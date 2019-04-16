Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Hasn't expanded baseball activities

Trumbo (knee) has not resumed baseball activities beyond throwing, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo was placed on the 60-day injured list in late March after feeling discomfort in his surgically repaired knee during spring training. The 33-year-old has been primarily working on strengthening the knee, but hasn't gotten to the point where he can return to normal baseball movements. He will not be eligible to return until at least the end of May.

More News
Our Latest Stories