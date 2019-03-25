Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Heads to 60-day IL

Trumbo (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo will miss at least the first two months of the season as he continues to work his way back from September knee surgery. The move frees up a roster spot for Jesus Sucre. While Trumbo is on the shelf, Renato Nunez and Rio Ruiz are candidates to fill in at designated hitter.

