Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Held out Monday

Trumbo (knee) is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As expected, Trumbo will be out of the starting lineup after aggravating a pre-existing right knee injury during Sunday's game versus Cleveland. It appears as though he will shift over to the 10-day disabled list prior to Monday's game, but at this point, the Orioles have yet to make any move. Chris Davis will serve as the DH for Monday's game.