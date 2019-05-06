Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Hitting in cage

Trumbo (knee) resumed hitting in the cage, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This marks an encouraging step for Trumbo, who had been limited throwing and light running up until recently. The veteran slugger remains without a timetable for his return, though he won't be eligible to return until the end of May at the earliest given his placement on the 60-day IL. Look for a more concrete return date to come into focus once he ramps up his baseball activities.

