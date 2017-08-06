Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Hitting on field

Trumbo (ribs) took batting practice on the field before Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is the first news regarding Trumbo's baseball activities since he landed on the disabled list. He's been out since July 31, but all signs point to last year's home run king returning for Wednesday's matchup vs. the Angels.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast