Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Hitting on field
Trumbo (ribs) took batting practice on the field before Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This is the first news regarding Trumbo's baseball activities since he landed on the disabled list. He's been out since July 31, but all signs point to last year's home run king returning for Wednesday's matchup vs. the Angels.
More News
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could be back after 10-day minimum•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: DL-bound with ribcage strain•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Set for MRI on Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out again Monday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Scratched Sunday with tight back•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...