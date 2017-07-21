Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Homers against Rangers

Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Texas.

While the veteran is currently trailing well behind his 2016 marks, Trumbo is still providing solid fantasy numbers. He sports a respectable .250/.314/.422 slash line with 16 homers, 48 RBI and 60 runs, and he could narrow the gap in a hurry with a hot stretch. It's not out of the question to consider acquiring Trumbo with a buy-low pitch.