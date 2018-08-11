Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Homers in three-hit game

Trumbo went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and a pair of runs in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Trumbo launched his 17th homer of the season with an eighth-inning shot off Matt Barnes. He continues to have a bounceback year after a disappointing 2017 campaign, hitting .270/.322/.476 overall.

