Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Hoping to return in September

Trumbo (knee) is hoping to return sometime in September, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo experienced renewed soreness in his surgically repaired knee over the weekend, prompting the veteran slugger to take a break from his rehab assignment. The 33-year-old acknowledged that his status for next season will likely depend on how he feels if he's able to return in September.

