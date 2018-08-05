Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Knocks two homers, drives in five runs
Trumbo went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Rangers.
Trumbo has been crushing recently, racking up three homers and 11 RBI on his current eight-game hitting streak. During that time, his season averaged has climbed from .248 to .262 in 290 at-bats on the year. After missing all of April with a quadriceps injury, Trumbo is up to 15 long balls in 2018.
