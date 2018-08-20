Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Lands on disabled list

Trumbo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation Monday.

Trumbo had been playing through a knee issue but aggravated it Sunday, forcing the Orioles to place him on the disabled list. John Andreoli was recalled in a corresponding move. Chris Davis will take Trumbo's designated hitter role in the first game of his absence, opening up first base for Trey Mancini and giving Craig Gentry a start in left field.