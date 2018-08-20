Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Lands on disabled list
Trumbo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation Monday.
Trumbo had been playing through a knee issue but aggravated it Sunday, forcing the Orioles to place him on the disabled list. John Andreoli was recalled in a corresponding move. Chris Davis will take Trumbo's designated hitter role in the first game of his absence, opening up first base for Trey Mancini and giving Craig Gentry a start in left field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...