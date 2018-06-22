Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Launches sixth home run

Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

This was a pretty standard outing for Trumbo, displaying both his big-time power and his susceptibility to strike out. On the year, the 32-year-old slugger is slashing .262/.317/.450 with 16 RBI and 38 strikeouts.