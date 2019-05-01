Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Little progress in rehab

Trumbo (knee) has yet to resume baseball activities beyond throwing and light running, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo has been sidelined all season while working his way back from September knee surgery. The veteran slugger will continue to work on strengthening his surgically-repaired knee until he's ready to resume normal baseball activity, at which point a more concrete timeline for his return will hopefully emerge. Given his placement on the60-day IL, Trumbo won't be eligible to return until at least the end of May.