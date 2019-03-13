Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Making spring debut
Trumbo (knee) is in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles have taken it easy with Trumbo this spring coming off September knee surgery, but he is finally ready for game action. Given that this will be Trumbo's first appearance since last August, the Orioles will ease him in and use him as the designated hitter in Wednesday's contest. With just over two weeks before Opening Day, it remains to be seen if he will have enough time to get into playing shape.
