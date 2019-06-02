Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Trumbo (knee) will have his rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo has already played three games with Bowie, going 3-for-13 with three strikeouts. Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that "everything's going well" in Trumbo's recovery from right knee surgery, with the Orioles now at the point where they're just waiting on him to pick up at-bats to make up for the time he lost during spring training and the first couple months of the regular season. Hyde said the team is tentatively targeting June 10 or 11 for Trumbo's return from the 60-day injured list. Though he's served as the Orioles' primary designated hitter the past three seasons, it's unclear if Trumbo will have a full-time role waiting for him when he returns with Renato Nunez thriving of late as the team's DH.