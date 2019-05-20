Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager Brandon Hyde said Trumbo (knee) will play the field "soon" in extended spring training games, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo has been getting at-bats in during extended spring training games recently, and it sounds like he could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future if everything goes off without a hitch during his return to the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories