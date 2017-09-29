Play

Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Not part of Friday's lineup

Trumbo is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

Trumbo, hitting just .186 in September, will not start Friday for the fifth time in six games. Pedro Alvarez will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter Friday night.

