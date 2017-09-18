Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Not starting Monday
Trumbo is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.
For the second time over the last four games, Trumbo is being withheld from the lineup. He went 0-for-3 on Sunday and has posted a weak .196 batting average over the last 14 games. Pedro Alvarez will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter Monday night.
