Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Not starting Monday

Trumbo is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.

For the second time over the last four games, Trumbo is being withheld from the lineup. He went 0-for-3 on Sunday and has posted a weak .196 batting average over the last 14 games. Pedro Alvarez will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter Monday night.

