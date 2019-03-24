Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Opening season on IL
Trumbo (knee) will open the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
According to Dan Connolly of The Athletic, Trumbo hasn't suffered any setbacks, but the veteran slugger simply won't be ready for the start of the season as he continues to recover from September knee surgery. At this point, it's unclear when Trumbo will be ready to return. Renato Nunez (biceps) and Rio Ruiz are candidates to fill in at DH until Trumbo is healthy.
