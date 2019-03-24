Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Opening season on IL

Trumbo (knee) will open the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

According to Dan Connolly of The Athletic, Trumbo hasn't suffered any setbacks, but the veteran slugger simply won't be ready for the start of the season as he continues to recover from September knee surgery. At this point, it's unclear when Trumbo will be ready to return. Renato Nunez (biceps) and Rio Ruiz are candidates to fill in at DH until Trumbo is healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...