Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out again Monday
Trumbo (back) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Trumbo will miss a second straight contest as he continues to deal with back tightness. He's expected to be reevaluated in Baltimore sometime Monday, after which there should be a clearer idea about his status. He'll remain day-to-day for now, while Trey Mancini continues to serve as DH and Craig Gentry draws another start in the outfield.
