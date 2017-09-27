Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out again Wednesday

Trumbo is out of the lineup Wednesday night against the Pirates.

Trumbo's playing time has drastically declined recently. His absence from Wednesday's lineup marks the sixth time over the last 11 games that he's been held out of the starting lineup. In that time he's gone just 1-for-17 (.059) and struck out eight times. However, Baltimore's decision to not start Trumbo on Wednesday isn't entirely performance based, as they're playing in a National League ballpark and can't use a designated hitter.