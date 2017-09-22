Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out of Friday's lineup
Trumbo is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays.
Over the last three games, Trumbo has gone 0-for-9 and struck out five times across 10 plate appearances. He'll head to the bench Friday night while Pedro Alvarez serves as Baltimore's designated hitter and hits eighth.
More News
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Not starting Monday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Homers before late-inning heroics•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Gets day off Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Reaches 20-homer mark in Friday victory•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 19th homer in Friday win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...