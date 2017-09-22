Play

Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out of Friday's lineup

Trumbo is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays.

Over the last three games, Trumbo has gone 0-for-9 and struck out five times across 10 plate appearances. He'll head to the bench Friday night while Pedro Alvarez serves as Baltimore's designated hitter and hits eighth.

