Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out of lineup, expects to avoid DL

Trumbo (knee) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, though he's not expected to require a stay on the disabled list, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It was originally thought that Trumbo would be headed back to the disabled list following Friday's game, but his knee responded well to an injection Friday and the Orioles now believe he'll be back within the next few days, deeming a trip to the shelf unnecessary. Chris Davis will serve as the DH in his stead Saturday, with Trey Mancini starting at first base and Craig Gentry picking up a start in the outfield. Trumbo should be considered day-to-day.