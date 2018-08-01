Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out of lineup Wednesday

Trumbo is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo will receive a day off following five straight starts, during which he's gone 5-for-20 with two RBI. In his absence, Danny Valencia will serve as the DH while Renato Nunez gets a start at the hot corner.

