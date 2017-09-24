Play

Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Trumbo isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Trumbo has started five of the Orioles' last seven games. In that time he's picked up just one hit over 16 at-bats and struck out eight times. Pedro Alvarez will start Sunday's game in the DH spot and hit seventh with Trumbo out.

