Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Out with knee injury

Manager Buck Showalter said Trumbo is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox due to a right knee issue, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Trumbo apparently picked up the injury while sliding into second base during Tuesday's game. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but he's currently being listed as day-to-day. Danny Valencia is serving as the designated hitter in his stead Wednesday.

