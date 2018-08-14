Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Playing after knee injection

Trumbo had an injection to help him deal with knee soreness Monday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Trumbo had missed two straight starts with the knee issue, but the injection has allowed him to return to the lineup. It may take some time to tell whether or not that's solved the issue or if he'll continue to need sporadic rest days down the stretch. The fact that he's primarily a designated hitter could help keep him in the lineup on a regular basis.