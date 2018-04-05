Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Plays right field in spring game

Trumbo (quadriceps) was able to take the field for an extended spring training contest Thursday, Rich Dubroff of Pressboxonline.com reports.

Trumbo served as the DH on Wednesday and will see time at first base during Friday's extended spring training outing. There has still been no precise target date for his return to Baltimore, but Trumbo appears to be making strides since going down with the injury in early March. Expect to see the 32-year-old in a minor-league game sometime next week.