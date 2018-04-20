Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Quad feeling 'much better'

Trumbo (quadriceps) said that he was feeling much better after participating in batting practice and running drills Friday, and is hopeful to resume a rehab assignment in the next couple days, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo added that he wasn't completely sure how many rehab outings will be necessary before he's ready to return to the Orioles but that he will know when his quad is feeling up to par. The 32-year-old stopped his initial rehab assignment and has remained with the club for the past week in order to get a little more rest since he felt like he "couldn't get to 100 percent" the first time around. Expect an announcement concerning his upcoming assignment in the next couple days, at which point a precise target date for his return should come into focus.