Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Quad feeling 'much better'
Trumbo (quadriceps) said that he was feeling much better after participating in batting practice and running drills Friday, and is hopeful to resume a rehab assignment in the next couple days, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Trumbo added that he wasn't completely sure how many rehab outings will be necessary before he's ready to return to the Orioles but that he will know when his quad is feeling up to par. The 32-year-old stopped his initial rehab assignment and has remained with the club for the past week in order to get a little more rest since he felt like he "couldn't get to 100 percent" the first time around. Expect an announcement concerning his upcoming assignment in the next couple days, at which point a precise target date for his return should come into focus.
More News
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could resume rehab assignment later in week•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Pauses rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Plays right field in spring game•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Takes swings Saturday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Will be placed on disabled list•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...