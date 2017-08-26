Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Reaches 20-homer mark in Friday victory

Trumbo went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs Friday against the Red Sox.

Trumbo hit his 20th blast of the season off Rick Porcello to give the Orioles a three-run lead in the second inning of a home win. Unless he goes on a hot streak, he's been a poor performer for fantasy owners, as he's slashing .237/.297/.412, and he's difficult to trust in lineups.