Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Rehab assignment draws closer

Trumbo (knee) has been playing first base and outfield during games at extended spring training and will soon be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With Trumbo's surgically repaired knee apparently responding well to his recent activity, the Orioles could map out a rehab schedule for the veteran slugger during the upcoming week. Since Trumbo was sidelined for most of spring training, he'll likely need more than a handful of games in the minors before the Orioles are comfortable activating him. Once he's back with the big club, Trumbo could take on a full-time role at first base, designated hitter or in the corner outfield.