Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Rehab assignment likely

Trumbo (knee) will probably go out on a rehab assignment to prepare for a September activation, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

He has not played a big-league game this season, and it's unclear what type of role he will fill when rosters expand in September. Trumbo is a free agent after the season, so it seems likely that Baltimore would prefer to give playing time to younger players who may be a part of the future.