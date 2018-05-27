Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Remains on bench Sunday

Trumbo (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo is on the bench for the fifth straight contest due to a bout of arthritis in his right knee, but the Orioles have thus far resisted placing him on the 10-day disabled list. It's unclear at this point if Trumbo has demonstrated any tangible improvement in his recovery, putting his status on shaky ground entering the upcoming week. Pedro Alvarez will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter Sunday and should handle most of the DH duties for the duration of Trumbo's absence.