Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Remains on rehab
Trumbo (knee) is expected to remain with Triple-A Norfolk through its upcoming homestand.
The homestand begins Tuesday and runs through Sunday, June 16. It's possible Trumbo is activated by the Orioles early next week, if by then the team feels Trumbo has regained his timing at the plate. Trumbo hit his first home run of 2019 in Saturday's loss to Columbus, and is now batting .240/.345/.440 in seven total rehab games between Double-A Bowie and Norfolk.
