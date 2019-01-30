Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Resumes batting practice

Trumbo relayed Saturday that he resumed taking batting practice as part of his rehab from right knee surgery, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Trumbo played just 90 games in 2018 while missing time due to the knee procedure and a quadriceps injury. The slugger seemed comfortably with how he's progressed in his recovery this offseason and continues to believe that he'll be ready to play Opening Day. A clearer picture for Trumbo's outlook isn't likely to come until spring training, when he'll have the chance to test out his knee in Grapefruit League action. Trumbo projects to serve as the Orioles' primary designated hitter to begin 2019 and could be a forgotten power source coming off a health-challenged season for a 115-loss team.