Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Resumes rehab assignment

Trumbo (knee) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Trumbo has been on the injured list all season while recovering from last September's knee surgery. He'd been on a rehab assignment earlier in the season before being shut down after receiving a PRP injection in mid-June. The length of his absence means that his rehab assignment is unlikely to be brief.

More News
Our Latest Stories